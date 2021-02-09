Eric Bischoff names 4 Superstars who could be the ambassadors of pro wrestling

Eric Bischoff recently revealed in an interview the names of four wrestlers he believes have the potential to become marquee names in professional wrestling. The former Executive Director of SmackDown named three Superstars from WWE and one from AEW.

Eric Bischoff is an American entrepreneur and former professional wrestling booker who rose to fame as the Executive Producer and President of WCW. Bischoff ran the company for almost 10 years from 1991 to 2001, giving rise to numerous professional wrestlers who are now household names across the world.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff revealed the names of four Superstars he believes have the potential to become marquee names and ambassadors of professional wrestling. The two that come as no surprise are Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, but Bischoff also likes Dolph Ziggler and even paid due credit to Cody Rhodes.

"Oh sure. I think there's quite a few. I think certainly Drew McIntyre falls into that category. Roman Reigns without a doubt falls into that category. I've always been a very strong supporter of Dolph Ziggler as an example. Cody Rhodes is certainly a very articulate individual that presents the industry in a very positive way."

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are already household names in the business, and Cody Rhodes is one of the faces of AEW. However, Eric Bischoff's take on Dolph Ziggler is an interesting one.

Eric Bischoff's second stint with WWE

Eric Bischoff first came to WWE back in 2002 and served as RAW General Manager until 2007. However, this was only his first stint with the company. Most recently, Bischoff served as the Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019.

Many had hoped that this would be a fruitful partnership, but lasted only four months. Both FOX and Bischoff cited creative differences as the reason behind their failed run. He was replaced by Bruce Pritchard shortly thereafter.

Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. https://t.co/aMKk8d3Rx7 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 15, 2019

Eric Bischoff is a creative genius, and it would be great to see him back in such a role with a major promotion. Hopefully, we will get to see that sometime soon, perhaps this time with the right company and surrounded by the right talent.