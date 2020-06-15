Eric Bischoff offers advice to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is no more a part of WWE creative

It recently came to light that WWE has consolidated its RAW and SmackDown creative team. Bruce Prichard will be heading this team, relieving Paul Heyman of all backstage roles. Now, Paul Heyman will perform in his in-ring capacity. Before this announcement, WWE released Eric Bischoff of his position as an Executive Director. Bischoff is no longer associated with the company.

Eric Bischoff on what Paul Heyman should do next

Eric Bischoff was on the latest edition of After 83 Weeks. On the show, Bischoff discussed the recent changes that WWE has made backstage and his thoughts on Paul Heyman's future. The former RAW GM, Eric Bischoff said the following;

“I think he might lay back and wait and see what happens next. Lot of things can happen next. The world is going to be different two hours from now than it is right now in so many different ways. And media in particular, entertainment, trust me, in conversations that I’m having outside of the world of wrestling that are inside the world of entertainment, the entire entertainment industry is completely upside down right now. Anything could happen. If I’m Paul Heyman, and I had the reputation that Paul does, and the current relationship that Paul does with WWE, I’d lay as low as I can until a landscape that could be a little bit more predictable revealed itself, and then I’d start thinking about where my next move was. Now, he may not have that option, I don’t know. They may say, look, we’re paying you, we’re gonna put you on TV next week and you’re gonna manage whoever. He may have no choice in the matter.” (h/t 411mania.com)

The WWE recently released both Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman. But they have played defining roles in the promotion. Eric Bischoff was the General Manager of WWE RAW from 2002 to 2005. He feuded with many of the top babyfaces of the promotion at that time.

Paul Heyman, on the other hand, was the General manager of SmackDown from 2002 to 2003. He was also the General manager of ECW and the man who mentored Brock Lesnar since The Beast's debut.