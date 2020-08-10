Eric Bischoff opens up about the mindset backstage in AEW

Eric Bischoff made his AEW debut on last week's episode of Dynamite. Bischoff was the mystery moderator for the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy ahead of their rematch which will take place this Wednesday night.

This Wednesday on Dynamite - It's a rematch as @IAmJericho takes on @orangecassidy in a $7,000 obligation match and as an extra added stipulation, the Inner Circle & Best Friends are BANNED from ringside!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/WI8tURq91V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

On the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff opened up about what it was like backstage in AEW:

It's hard to describe it but the energy was so positive, even though it was hard work, even where there were challenges - positive energy. When I went backstage at AEW two weeks ago, the first thing I noticed - these guys are actually having fun laying their ***t out. These guys are actually having fun trying to figure out how to lay the match out in a way that not only entertains the audience, obviously, but advances their story.

"That's the way you do it! That's the way you debate!" - Orange Cassidy.



Watch @IAmJericho vs. @orangecassidy in a $7,000 obligation match on Dynamite next week 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/OmCLRQVDYh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

Eric Bischoff opens up about the backstage mindset in AEW

Eric Bischoff went into further detail regarding the backstage atmosphere in AEW. Bischoff detailed some conversations he overheard between AEW stars and spoke about how everyone was always willing to do their best to make their opponent look good:

You could tell - I could hear some of the conversations, not that I was eavesdropping but sometimes you can't help it - I was walking by and these guys are working hard to get each other over. They're not just working hard to get themselves over, which you have to do, but when you get to that point and are coming at it a frame of mind that 'okay, how can I make my opponent look better than me?' And your opponent is looking to do the same thing... that's when the magic happens.

I can't say enough good things about the talent, the energy backstage, the hospitality, the professionalism. It was really a great experience for me.

Eric Bischoff also praised Tony Khan for the work he was doing and praised AEW for allowing wrestlers to keep the gimmicks that got them popular in the first place - such as Orange Cassidy.

Advertisement

You can listen to 83 Weeks HERE.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.