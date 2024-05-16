Eric Bischoff opens up on the 'worst' role in WWE: "It's such a thankless job"

Eric Bischoff has had many roles during his time in WWE, from general manager of RAW to executive director of SmackDown. But what role within the company does Bischoff think is the worst?

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed what it was like to be the Head of Talent Relations in WWE. The position is currently held by Chris Legentil. Bischoff even opened up about how tough it is to work in that department and commended Jim Ross for lasting for a long time in that position.

The former executive producer for WCW explained how tough it was to be involved in any talent relations-related work. It was rewarding at times, but the personal aspect of it was just too much for anyone to handle.

"It's such a thankless job. It is the worst. you know? Certainly young new talent that are getting their first big break, they're thrilled to death and they're happy to get an opportunity and get a contract and probably make a living for the first time in their lives in professional wrestling. So that part's rewarding because you're helping people begin the next phase of their careers or in some case is the beginning of a career. That would make you feel good, but then you gotta deal with everything else and what happens and it's human nature. That's what you get to deal with in talent relations. There's the relationship part of talent relations and you have to deal with the human side of that the jealousy, the anger, the frustration," Bischoff said. [From 01:40 to 02:29]

Check out the video below:

Eric Bischoff compares Cody Rhodes to a former WWE Champion

Even though he's not part of WWE anymore, Eric Bischoff still watches the product and recently compared Cody Rhodes to former WWE Champion John Cena. Bischoff shared his thoughts on Rhodes in a recent episode of the Wise Choices podcast.

"I noticed a couple of weeks ago, Cody Rhodes is as close to that traditional ultra babyface character that we have seen in a long time, probably since John Cena. And maybe, in some ways even more so than John Cena," Bischoff said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bischoff explained that John Cena underwent several gimmick changes before he became the ultimate babyface. Cody Rhodes might be entering the same territory, but people might forget that fans turned on Cena even though he was the good guy for all those years.

Please credit the 83 Weeks podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.