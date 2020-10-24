Eric Bischoff points out the major issue in wrestling storylines in WWE and AEW

Eric Bischoff has been a part of the wrestling world for a long time. During his extensive career, Bischoff worked in the top wrestling promotions. Bischoff was the major mind behind WCW, he then became the WWE RAW General Manager, went on to join IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) in a creative role, returned to WWE, and recently even made a guest appearance on AEW, among other roles.

Through his experience in the world of wrestling, Eric Bischoff has seen a lot of what goes on behind the scenes, and has experience with what works. Calling on those decades of experience, Eric Bischoff pointed out one of the major issues with wrestling currently, be it in WWE, AEW, or any other company.

Eric Bischoff on issues surrounding wrestling in AEW, WWE, and other promotions

During his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff pointed out that the major issue with wrestling currently was that it had no stakes for the audience to be invested in. Eric Bischoff commented, without naming anyone, how in modern wrestling in companies like WWE or AEW, the emphasis was on the matches, but the matches had no stakes for the audience to be invested in.

"Stakes are a part of a story. Stakes in and of itself aren't enough to compel people to tune into a PPV or television. Stakes are important but they're only important as it relates to the story. The story is what makes the stakes feel real and viable. The story is what allows the audience to identify with one character or the other, so that the stakes are then important.

"We see a lot of that today [in wrestling]. I'm not going to be critical of anybody. The stories that we're watching today, with some exceptions, there's just not the emphasis on story and stakes. We'll put these two guys together - it will be great. We'll put two girls together - it will be great. No, it won't. The reason for us to watch isn't there; the investment isn't there. We just don't care."

