Eric Bischoff praises current RAW star for being "on top of their game"

Eric Bischoff's appearance on the final RAW of 2021 came as a pleasant surprise to fans. Although it ended with Bischoff getting a portion of the black bath from Edge, it was an appearance he truly enjoyed. He has since praised a current RAW star.

Eric Bischoff has made sporadic appearances in WWE over the last few years, primarily one-offs. The final RAW of 2021 marked a special appearance as he officiated the renewal of The Miz and Maryse's wedding vows.

Speaking on a new episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained the events leading up to his sudden RAW appearance. He revealed Bruce Prichard called him a few days before to make the appearance, and when he reached the venue in Detroit, Bischoff learned that neither Prichard, Kevin Dunn, nor Vince McMahon were present. He went on to praise The Miz and his wife Maryse:

"I don't think I've ever done anything with Miz before. I've never worked with him in any way, shape, or form. I worked with him on this, him and his wife Maryse, and they're really really good at it. This is what I was thinking about this morning. When you get a chance to work with somebody on the mic the way I do, obviously not in a match, but when you are able to get in there with somebody that's as good as Miz is and Maryse, she's really good too." (H/T - Fightful)

Bischoff revealed that he had a lot of fun working with The Miz and said there's a big difference when working with someone on top of their game:

“It's so much fun, and it's so noticeable. There's such a difference between someone who's absolutely at the top of their game when it comes to dialogue and performing...versus someone who's just not familiar with it or hasn't done a lot of it. There's a reason why Miz has been there as long as he has...is because he's really, really good as a performer and it was fun working with him and his wife.”

The night didn't end well for Eric Bischoff on screen, but he enjoyed every moment of it.

Edge doused Eric Bischoff, The Miz, and Maryse in a Brood-Bath

In a throwback to Edge's Brood days, The Rated-R Superstar hijacked the wedding renewal, something that was expected. What The Miz and Maryse didn't expect was the black blood that was going to pour all over them seconds later. Eric Bischoff didn't have an important role in the feud other than being a special surprise guest for the wedding renewal.

