Eric Bischoff has an interesting reaction when asked to choose between WWE and AEW (Exclusive)

The competition between AEW and WWE is heating up with each passing day as the promotions continue to work on their respective products.

Eric Bischoff holds the rare honor of appearing for both AEW and WWE despite not signing a full-time contract with either company.

While recently appearing on the latest edition of the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, the former WCW boss was asked if he enjoys AEW more than WWE. Bischoff said that he tunes in to watch both and admitted that he had no particular preference.

"No, I mean, I watch them both, occasionally. I don't watch them both every week. For instance, I dropped in on AEW this week because my wife is out of town. I had control of the television, so (laughs)," revealed Eric Bischoff. "I've watched a lot of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, occasionally. I don't like one over the other. They are two different shows." [10:49 - 11:17]

Eric Bischoff is considered one of the greatest bookers in wrestling history, and he believes he views the business differently than most people.

The former Executive Director of SmackDown said that he likes to analyze wrestling for research purposes and doesn't watch WWE or AEW's content to get entertained.

"To be honest, when I watch wrestling, I don't watch it the same way most people watch it. I'm watching; I'm analyzing what I'm seeing from a strategic perspective or tactical perspective and looking for something new, something that somebody's trying that's different in terms of the way wrestling is being presented. So, I watch them, but not the same way most people do. I don't watch them for entertainment. I watch them for research if that makes sense," explained the former RAW General Manager. [11:18 - 12:00]

AEW and WWE are presently at a crucial juncture

AEW recently wrapped up its Revolution event, which featured 12 matches and all of the prominent names from the roster in action at the pay-per-view.

While AEW continues to build momentum with new signings and storylines, WWE is focused on offering "the most stupendous" WrestleMania ever.

The 38th edition of the iconic event will take place in Arlington, Texas, at the start of April. Rumors suggest that Vince McMahon is trying to pull out all the stops to make this WrestleMania an event fans won't soon forget.

Which company do you enjoy watching more? Sound off below!

