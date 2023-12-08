Eric Bischoff reacts to former WWE US Champion selling $25 autographed water bottles

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has responded to a popular wrestler selling autographed water bottles on his official website.

Matt Cardona is quite possibly the most over star on the independent scene today. He has been doing the best work of his career on the independent scene since his release from WWE in 2020.

Cardona recently raised the issue of some promoters not providing water to wrestlers during independent shows. Most people agreed with Cardona's take, while some weren't happy with his comments.

The former United States Champion has now taken advantage of the hype that his comments were receiving and has launched autographed water bottles on his official merch website. He promoted the product in a tweet and put over Eric Bischoff's iconic quote, "Controversy creates cash."

Bischoff noticed the tweet and urged fans to buy Cardona's autographed water bottles:

Eric Bischoff is one of the most controversial entities in pro wrestling

Back in the 90s, Bischoff worked as the Senior Vice President of WCW, with the promotion going head-to-head with Vince McMahon's WWE on a weekly basis.

Bischoff used every tactic he possibly could in an attempt to turn WCW into the biggest pro wrestling promotion in North America back then, and he succeeded in doing so for a long period.

Giving away RAW's taped results before the show aired, challenging Vince McMahon to a fight on a WCW pay-per-view, and coaxing Madusa to throw the WWE Women's title in a trash can were just a few of Bischoff's controversial tactics.

Unfortunately, WWE stood tall when all was said and done, and Vince McMahon bought out the competition in early 2001. Bischoff later worked for McMahon and did well as the on-screen RAW General Manager.

What do you think of Cardona selling autographed water bottles on his website?

