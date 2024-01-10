Eric Bischoff reacts to a massive name leaving WWE after 40+ years

Kevin Dunn recently ended his run with WWE after over three decades, truly signifying the beginning of a new era in the company. Eric Bischoff commented on Dunn's exit and his allegedly negative reputation online.

Dunn had been with the WWE full-time since 1984 before his recent departure. For a long time, he spearheaded the production department as the Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution.

Dunn was a close Vince McMahon aide and, over the years, wasn't the most popular of executives among fans, which Eric Bischoff acknowledged on his 83 Weeks podcast.

Bischoff said the people who talk ill about Kevin Dunn don't realize his contributions to the overall growth of professional wrestling:

"Unfortunately, I think his legacy in the internet wrestling community [IWC] probably would not be that positive. That's because the majority of the people in the IWC have no idea how important Kevin Dunn has been to the growth of the industry. Kevin is not a people person. You really have to get to know Kevin, and he's got to get to know you before you really see his personality," he said. [14:02 - 14:33]

Bischoff also delved deeper into Dunn's personality and noted that he could be hilarious once you got to know him.

The former WCW head booker recalled the last time he met Kevin Dunn. He noted that while the former WWE Executive Producer was cordial to be around, he was fundamentally a "serious" guy:

"He is a funny guy. The last time I saw Kevin was about a year and a half ago, two years ago, and it was after a show. He, Michael Hayes, and I sat down and had a beverage or more, and I've always liked Kevin. He is not the kind of guy that you're necessarily going to go hang with and just have a blast with. He is a very serious cat," Bischoff added. [14:34 - 14:59]

Will Kevin Dunn's exit have a major effect on WWE? Eric Bischoff doesn't think so

There was a time when Eric Bischoff gave WWE a run for its money by making WCW a huge brand during the Monday Night Wars. Bischoff worked for various other companies and is widely considered a historian familiar with the ins and outs of professional wrestling.

Expand Tweet

During the same chat, Bischoff admitted that very few individuals could produce a live event like Kevin Dunn and felt he was why WWE had developed such an enviable production routine.

Eric Bischoff, however, didn't believe Kevin Dunn leaving the promotion would overly impact the production tactics as he felt Dunn had already built a strong team.

"When you look just at how far the production of professional wrestling, particularly in WWE's case, has evolved and set a standard, there is nobody around today who can produce a live event like Kevin Dunn," Bischoff continued. "Now, Kevin, I think, has been good at building a team underneath him, and I think it would be a seamless transition. I don't think we're going to see any massive changes because it is such a finely tuned part of the company." [15:02 - 15:46]

It will be interesting to see if and how WWE's production practices evolve following Dunn's departure.

Will Kevin Dunn's absence actually be a significant loss to the Triple H regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here