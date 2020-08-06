As the debate was hyped between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy for this week's AEW Dynamite, it was announced last week that there would be a special guest moderator. It was finally revealed and turned out to be none other than Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff was announced on AEW Dynamite as the special guest moderator in the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. It would also mark Eric Bischoff's first appearance on TNT in several years.

As many wrestling fans know by now, Eric Bischoff was heading WCW Monday Nitro on TNT, and his return to the network is something of a homecoming.

As the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy raged in the ring, Bischoff eventually awarded the debate to Orange Cassidy, citing that his answer to climate change convinced him.

Chris Jericho was incensed by Bischoff, awarding the debate to Orange Cassidy and said that he never liked him after almost 24 years.

After that, Jericho and Jake Hager beat up Orange Cassidy before the Best Friends chased them away.

As noted, there will be a rematch between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho, and it'll be interesting to see if Cassidy beats Jericho and score the biggest win of his AEW career.

