Former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff recently sat down with Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, and discussed a string of topics. Bischoff was brought in by AEW as a moderator for Orange Cassidy's debate with Chris Jericho, and the segment highlighted how good Cassidy could be on the mic.

Bischoff had nothing but praise for Cassidy, and revealed that he sent him a text message a short while after the segment. Cassidy was excited and felt good upon receiving the text, as per Bischoff.

"As soon as my part of the show was over I went back to the hotel so I could get some sleep. Before I went to bed I sent Orange a text. I said I just want to tell you, I really love your stuff. He called me back, you know. He was excited, he was feeling good. I just told him, Your stuff is so brilliant, because it's just so simple, it's so easy to identify with."

Eric Bischoff praises Orange Cassidy:

Orange Cassidy has come a long way, courtesy his incredibly unique gimmick

Orange Cassidy created his gimmick on the independent scene, a long time before making his way to AEW. Cassidy's character was a major hit, but he has had detractors throughout his career.

He was signed to AEW last year, and has been one of the most prominently featured acts on AEW TV since joining the compay. Cassidy kicked off a feud with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho a few weeks ago, and went on to score a pin over the wrestling legend.