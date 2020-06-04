Eric Bischoff reveals which current WWE Superstar reminds him of Stone Cold

Eric Biscoff thinks this WWE Superstar has phenomenal potential

Eric Bischoff and Stone Cold made WWE RAW very interesting

Stone Cold Steve Austin made life difficult for Eric Bischoff when he was GM

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Eric Bischoff go way back. In 2002, Eric Bischoff was named the General Manager of RAW. Stone Cold Stever Austin, who is known to cross the boss, made sure that Eric Bischoff didn't get his way every single time. The Texas Rattlesnake was appointed as the Sheriff of RAW, keeping a check on the antics of RAW GM Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff and Stone Cold shared a very heated feud with one getting the better of the other on different occasions. The duo made for great episodes of RAW and WWE fans were always hooked on to whatever angle Austin and Biscoff were involved in.

Eric Bischoff on Drew McIntyre reminding him of Stone Cold

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT got a chance to sit down with the former RAW General Manager. In the interview, Bischoff shared his views on today's wrestling and his past in the business. When Bischoff was asked about Drew McIntyre's potential and character, he compared the Scottsman to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t just become Stone Cold Steve Austin. It took him a long time. When Stone Cold came to WWE, he was the freaking Ringmaster! The Ringmaster! He was the extension of a circus act for crying out loud.

“And it wasn’t until Steve found out who Steve Austin was as a character and began to integrate that into his persona on television and then it continued to improve and grow and become something bigger and larger than it started with. Drew is like that.”

Drew McIntyre is currently in his first reign as WWE Champion. He won the Title at WrestleMania earlier this year when he defeated Brock Lesnar. The newly crowned Champion didn't get a moment's rest as he had to defend the WWE Championship against The Big Show right after.

Drew McIntyre is on an unbelievable run, coming off a tremendous match against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank. He will face Bobby Lashley at the next WWE PPV, Backlash.