Eric Bischoff reveals if Dusty Rhodes favored his son while booking matches

Eric Bischoff was recently on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about Dusty Rhodes, the manner in which Dustin Rhodes was booked, as well as his feelings about Halloween Havoc.

WWE recently brought back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view for NXT, and Eric Bischoff talked about why he had canceled the event in WCW.

Eric Bischoff on how Dusty Rhodes booked Dustin Rhodes

One of the things that Eric Bischoff talked about in his interview was Dustin Rhodes. Dustin had an epic confrontation with Steve Austin on WCW, and during that time, Dusty Rhodes was the booker. However, Eric Bischoff defended both Dusty and Dustin Rhodes, saying that Dusty did not hand his son anything. He added that Dustin might have had some advantages, but they were never overt.

"I never got the impression that Dusty was force feeding Dustin. Dustin deserved the opportunities that he got - he was that good. Dustin had the talent and a ton of potential. There's no question that Dustin clearly had a good handle on psychology. Looking back on it today, I could objectively say I'm sure Dustin had some advantages, but it wasn't overt. Dustin went on to prove the fact that Dusty was right about him."

Eric Bischoff also talked about Halloween Havoc and how he dropped it because he did not like the concept. The one factor about the pay-per-view that drove him away, which WWE recently brought back to NXT, was the wheel.

"No, it was predetermined. I think I'm scarred for life. I think I hate gimmick matches because of things like Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal and the incessant never-ending desire and need by producers to keep coming up with variations of stupid gimmick matches. Texas Death Match? I get it. I just hated it."

Eric Bischoff has also recently appeared on AEW on multiple occasions. While he has not worked with Dustin Rhodes there, he might be involved more with AEW in the future.