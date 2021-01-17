Eric Bischoff reveals what would have happened if Vince McMahon had accepted his challenge for a fight [Exclusive]

Speaking with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Eric Bischoff revealed what would have happened if Vince McMahon had accepted his challenge for a fight during the Monday Night Wars.

Eric Bischoff didn't mince his words one bit while answering the question and didn't take kindly to Dasgupta laughing at his response as well. Check out his comments below:

"I would have kicked his a**. Why do you laugh? You laugh, but it's true. And he knew it, that's why he didn't show up," said Bischoff.

Vince McMahon never responded to Eric Bischoff's challenge

Days before the Slamboree 1998 event, Eric Bischoff took the stage on WCW Nitro and challenged WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a fight at the pay-per-view.

As many had expected, Vince McMahon didn't show up for the match at the event. Bischoff then ordered the official to start the match and count to ten. Following the ten count, Bischoff was declared the winner of the match via countout.

Arn Anderson had some interesting views on what would have happened if Vince McMahon had accepted the challenge.

"The audience (laughs). Something tells me that would have gone south pretty quickly. I can't even imagine that, but hey who knows, Eric Bischoff's got that martial arts background right? He might have broke down some kung fu fighting. The fact that Vince was all jacked up, may and may not have come into play. It might have been one for the ages," said Anderson.

"Let's put it to you this way. It would have been really good or really bad. As a spectator it would have been one or the other, I'm sure," Anderson added.

Vince McMahon and Bischoff did have a storyline match years later on the road to WrestleMania 20 in 2004. The special referee for the match was the guy who had helped Vince put Bischoff and WCW down years ago -- Stone Cold Steve Austin. The contest ended in a draw when Brock Lesnar came out of nowhere and hit a devastating F5 on an unsuspecting Austin.