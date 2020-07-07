Eric Bischoff reveals a major problem with the current WWE and AEW rosters

Eric Bischoff is no doubt one of the most iconic figures in the world of pro-wrestling and is responsible for establishing many top stars during his days in WCW. While Bischoff has been part of WWE on-and-off over the years, he never received the power he did as part of WCW.

While speaking about the talent pool of today on his podcast - 83 weeks - Eric Bischoff stated that nobody in today's day and age is truly over with the crowd.

Bischoff believes that unlike in the days of the past, no big company has truly big stars who are over. Bischoff believes that there is no certain way of getting Superstars over and there is no set of instructions. Different things may help Superstars get over in a different manner.

What does pushing a guy mean? Again, another subjective term. It can mean different things to different people. There’s no rule book. There’s no recipe for getting talent over. If there was, by the way, there would be a ton of talent that was truly over in WWE. There would be talent that is truly over in AEW. There would be talent that is truly over in Impact. With all due respect to all of the talent in all three of those organizations, none of them really are. When you have talent that is truly over and your stories are over and your presentation is over, guess what happens? Your audience grows. When you don’t have talent that is truly over and your product isn’t over, guess what happens? Your audience deteriorates and declines. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Former WWE star Eric Bischoff on how to grow the audience

The former WCW honcho reveals that in order to grow the audience, a company needs to focus on building great storylines. It is only when the stories and presentations are liked by the crowd that the Superstars involved can get over.

Although Bischoff believes that no one in WWE or AEW is truly over, it can be argued that Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton in WWE and Chris Jericho and Cody in AEW are 'truly over' with the audience.