Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone, and answered a bunch of fan questions. Bischoff opened up on working with WWE legend John Cena, and had a lot of praise for him.

He further stated that he's had only one negative moment working with the 16-time World Champion, and it came during a WWE title match they had on an episode of RAW in October 2005.

The only negative moment I had working with John Cena, I actually worked a match with him once. I don't know when it was, might have been 2005. There was a spot where John's head was hanging outside the ropes, kind of on the edge of the ring mat, and I was out on the ring floor. I was supposed to come up and just whack him in the face. John's got a jaw like a T-Rex.

You know, I don't like hitting people. Now if I'm angry, and the situation calls for it, that's different, then a different part of my brain fires up and takes care of itself. But if that's not the case, I have a really... I don't like to swat flies, truth be told. So I saw John just sitting there, I know if I don't really lay it there, then he will be pi**ed and beat my a**. In my head I know, if I hit him as hard as I can and knock down two of his teeth, not that I could, but if I could, he would probably go, "Good match! Way to lay it in." But if I go out there and go, 'Eeeeeeee', and then he has to sell it? That's what they really get pi**ed off about.

I hit him as hard as I could, and I'm not kidding you, my hand went numb, the little finger on my right hand went numb. His jaw was so hard, it was like hitting a brick wall.

Eric Bischoff and John Cena engaged in a heated rivalry in late 2005

John Cena made his way to WWE RAW during the 2005 WWE Draft Lottery, and soon got into a feud with Bischoff. Over the next few months, Bischoff did his best to put Cena down and remove him as the face of RAW, but to no avail.

The feud also saw Bischoff challenging John Cena for the WWE title on an episode of RAW, but failed to win the belt despite doing everything in his power to defeat Cena. Soon after, Mr. McMahon fired Eric Bischoff on RAW, with John Cena dumping him in the back of a garbage truck to a loud pop from the live audience, thus putting an end to the rivalry.