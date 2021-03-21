Eric Bischoff reveals one big issue with wrestling today

In a recent interview, Eric Bischoff discussed the dearth of true heels in pro wrestling today.

Eric Bischoff was a former executive in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. He served as the company's president, and he led the company to new heights in the 1990s. He also had on-screen and backstage roles in WWE, including a run as the general manager of the RAW brand. Bischoff has also been announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

During an appearance on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Eric Bischoff opened up about the current state of wrestling. He discussed one big issue he has with the modern industr and pointed to the lack of meaningful heels.

"I agree with you 1000%. There are just no heels, and if you don't have a viable, meaningful heel, guess what else you don't have, a viable, meaningful babyface. You have characters that are in the state of neutral, where they are almost interchangeable. One month, Konnan, you be the heel, and I'll be the babyface. Two months later, I'll be the babyface, and you the heel, and our characters don't really change all that much."

Eric Bischoff described how heels and babyfaces feel the same nowadays. In fact, he called these character models "interchangeable," whereas they should be distinct. As the WCW President, Eric Bischoff saw one of the most legendary heel groups of all time, the New World Order, change the entire industry in the 1990s.

Eric Bischoff's thoughts on Triple H as a heel and babyface

Triple H in WWE

In the same interview, Eric Bischoff used Triple H as an example of the lack of true heels. He stated that The Game's entrances were just as grand, regardless of his status on the heel/face divide.

"Triple H, and I know I'm banging on about Triple H, I wish I was a fraction as successful as he has been in this business, and he's done a lot of things right. As an example, if you go back and you watch Triple H entrances when he was a babyface that were grand, superhero type, cinematic, over the top entrances. That's when he was a babyface. But when he came out as a heel, guess what, nothing changed. So now you spent all this time and money making me love this character, but now that he's playing a babyface, you want me to change the way I feel about him, and by the way, you can change Triple H with just about anybody you want. But you don't want to change anything about that character other than maybe he plays a chickens**t heel or he sells a little bit different."

These comments are also applicable to any number of wrestlers who have often used the same entrance, regardless of any change to their character.

