Eric Bischoff reveals that recent WWE RAW return was last minute decision 

Fans were surprised to see Eric Bischoff on the final WWE RAW of 2021. The Hall of Famer officiated Miz's wedding vow renewal ceremony with his wife Maryse, which ended chaotically with a broodbath courtesy of Edge.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast about how his appearance came about, Bischoff recalled that he was on vacation in Florida when he got the call to be on RAW.

“We finally got in and got settled, and I got a call from Bruce Prichard. He said, ‘Hey Eric. So, do you think you can make TV Monday?’ This was Thursday afternoon. I said, ‘Well, first of all, where is it because I’m in Florida?’ If it was a West Coast trip, I couldn’t have made it. He said, ‘It’s in Detroit, your hometown.’ I said, ‘Ok, I can make that,’ Bischoff said.

Eric Bischoff also revealed how Bruce Prichard pitched scarce details of the vow renewal segment, only telling him to get a light-colored suit.

“He said, ‘Well, why don’t you get a really light colored pastel suit and expect it to get trashed. There’s going to be a wedding.’ That’s all he told me, no details, not who, nothing. I got there, and what’s funny is I didn’t even know Bruce wasn’t going to be at TV until about four in the afternoon. I had fun.” Bischoff recalled. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Eric Bischoff, Miz, and Maryse were the victims of a Broodbath by Edge

The former General Manager of RAW promptly showed up to officiate Miz, and Maryse's wedding vows following the call. But in WWE, almost all nuptials end in disaster. This was also no exception as Edge doused everyone in a broodbath.

But fans could see that Bischoff thoroughly enjoyed his time on RAW, even if it left his suit stained with black tar. It was apparent from the crowd's reactions that the fans were also excited to see him.

Bischoff has also made timely appearances on AEW, showing up on Dynamite to pop the crowd in attendance from time to time.

