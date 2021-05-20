How Vince McMahon really feels about AEW revealed

Former WWE executive Eric Bischoff has revealed how Vince McMahon feels about AEW being a competitor to WWE. The Hall of Famer stated that McMahon doesn't care about a battle between AEW and WWE to be the No. 1 pro wrestling promotion.

Eric Bischoff is one of the few pro wrestling personalities to feature in both WWE and AEW since the latter's formation in 2019. He was a moderator in a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy and returned once again during a feud between Jericho and MJF. Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, just weeks after appearing on AEW Dynamite.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks show, Eric Bischoff explained that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon doesn't care about a battle between AEW and WWE for ratings supremacy.

"I don’t think Vince cares, I know wrestling fans like to think that there’s this battle between AEW and WWE. The very fact that I made an appearance on AEW a month before they inducted me into the Hall of Fame suggests to me that they really don’t care. Are they aware? Sure. Is Vince McMahon walking around kicking people in the ass saying ‘God dammit, how did they beat us to the punch?" (H/T SeScoops)

Bischoff stated that there is no "war" between AEW and WWE presently as the latter is "on a different planet than AEW".

CM Punk on what Vince McMahon feels about AEW

CM Punk and Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk also stated earlier this year that Vince McMahon was not "afraid" of AEW.

"Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction, opinion on it is, I think that shows that Vince McMahon isn't afraid of AEW at all, 'cause if he was, he wouldn't allow it to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good," said CM Punk.

Punk made the comment after McMahon allowed AEW star Chris Jericho to be on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.