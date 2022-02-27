Eric Bischoff reveals whether he will be ready to work with EC3 and Braun Strowman's new company

Eric Bischoff reacted to EC3 and Braun Strowman's new wrestling company and made it clear that he is not interested in signing a full-time deal with any promotion.

Bischoff, however, would be open to making a few special appearances, which he has been doing for AEW and WWE over the past couple of years. The former SmackDown executive was unaware of Strowman and EC3's new venture, as he noted below on his "After 83 Weeks" podcast:

"I'm not aware of what he (EC3) is working on, and I'm not interested in working with anybody in any wrestling promotion, other than making brief appearances, very f**king brief. I come in for a night, do my deed, pick up my cheque and go home," revealed Eric Bischoff. [21:26 - 21:41]

Eric Bischoff has worked for almost every major wrestling promotion under the sun, including TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where he had a 4-year stint that ended in 2014.

Bischoff said that EC3 joined TNA after he left the company, and they, unfortunately, didn't get the chance to work with each other. However, the former WCW Booker recently ran into EC3 in Albany, New York. The wrestling veteran revealed details of the meeting.

"I never worked with EC3. EC3 came into TNA right after I left, so I never worked with him. I talked to him recently; when did we run into each other? Couple of months ago, it was in Albany, New York. Really super cool venue! I love old venues! Anyway, his table was right next to mine, and we chatted for a little bit, but no, I never worked with him," Bischoff added. [20:17 - 20:40]

EC3 and Braun Strowman have massive plans for 2022

EC3 kicked off his Control Your Narrative movement after he was released from WWE in 2020. The CYN initiative has turned into a full-fledged wrestling promotion as EC3 confirmed they would soon also sign a TV contract.

Braun Strowman, who has been close friends with EC3 for a long time now, is one of the faces of the organization. CYN promises to eliminate corporate structures in wrestling and give talent the freedom to express themselves on a larger platform.

Here's an excerpt of Braun Strowman's statement:

"I was so impressed with what CYN was creating that I told ec3 and JC how much it inspired. How I would like to create with them one day.⁣⁣ The next day I was released. Things happen for a reason.⁣ This is what's next," said Braun Strowman.

Control Your Narrative has big plans for 2022, and if the rumors about an 'imminent TV deal' are true, then the wrestling community could witness the formation of a unique product.

Edited by Pratik Singh