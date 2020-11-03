Eric Bischoff reveals what's wrong with current WWE promos; compares with past TNA show

Past WWE Superstars have complained about one aspect of the company that they feel is holding WWE back. Superstars have complained that the promos that they have to tell on-screen are far too scripted.

Newer promotions like AEW have given performers more freedom to express themselves on television in the best way that they can to tell the story their way.

Eric Bischoff on issues with current WWE promos

Former WWE executive Eric Bischoff delved into this on his recent 83 Weeks podcast while discussing TNA's Turning Point pay-per-view from 2010.

He said that most promos in WWE currently are filler content, while the promos from the TNA show set the tone for the rest of the show.

“Go back and watch this (TNA Turning Point) and then watch some of the promos we see today. Most of them today are filler, probably more so in WWE than anywhere else because WWE has more time to fill. It just doesn’t matter. You can use them or not use them and it doesn’t change much. Here, these promos set the tone. This is better than wrestlers giving interviews that come out of most of their mouths from the minds of the writers who have never been near the product before.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Bischoff said that he feels sorry for interviewers backstage as the responses given to them by these Superstars are horrible and that the interviewers are "trying to figure out a way to react to something that there should be no reacting to anyway". He said that the promos that these Superstars say on the mic don't drive the story.

Several former WWE Superstars have complained about how WWE gives scripts to Superstars backstage before shows for them to memorize.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, has opened up about this aspect a few times following his exit from WWE. Earlier this year, he said that he was given a two-page script created by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon which he felt made him sound "stupid". He said that using scripts drove him crazy in WWE.