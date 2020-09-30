Eric Bischoff reveals why the WWE ThunderDome has impressed him

Former executive producer of SmackDown, Eric Bischoff, recently gave his thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome during his podcast, 83 Weeks.

Eric Bischoff called what WWE had achieved with the ThunderDome "amazing". He also praised Kevin Dunn for his role in it. Bischoff further went on to say that there wasn't anybody who could match WWE at live production:

I think it’s amazing what WWE has achieved. What WWE has been able to accomplish from a production point of view is nothing short of amazing in my opinion. In a way, I’m not surprised. Kevin Dunn – again, there’s a lot of narrative out there about Kevin and people have their opinions about him. I think Kevin is – I don’t like to throw the word genius out there – but I don’t know anybody more talented when it comes to live production than Kevin Dunn and his team……he is the guy, but I think what I respect so much about Kevin is not just his specific talent in regard to what we see on television but his ability to build an amazing team. Kevin Dunn has one of the most impressive teams of people working in post-production and in live production. I just can’t think of anybody that’s as good as WWE when it comes to live production. They’re on the cutting edge of the cutting edge. I could not be more impressed with what WWE has done with ThunderDome. H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff's was recently called out by T-BAR of RETRIBUTION

Erc Bischoff is not a big fan of how the RETRIBUTION storyline has played out so far. He discussed it in a recent episoe of 83 Weeks:

I think it sucks, Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't.

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR didn't take very kindly to what Eric Bischoff had to say and hit back on Twitter:

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

Eric Bischoff hit back saying that he wasn't criticizing anyone in particular for the storyline, and that it has just played out badly.