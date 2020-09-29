Eric Bischoff hits back at T-BAR after the RETRIBUTION member disrespected him

Eric Bischoff is one of the best WWE RAW General managers back in the early 2000s. Recently, Eric Bischoff said that he wasn't a fan of the RETRIBUTION storylines, saying it sucked. RETRIBUTION's T-BAR took offense and retaliated by disrespecting Eric Bischoff. T-BAR's Tweet can be read below:

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

Eric Bischoff's thoughts about T-BAR

After T-BAR disrespected Eric Bischoff, the former WWE RAW General Manager hit back at the RETRIBUTION member on the recent episode of 83 Weeks.

“I look at social media and someone named T-BAR sent me something. What is a T-BAR? Who gives a f**k. What’s he been in the business a minute and a half? Is his coffee still hot? C’mon, give me a break. If we’re gonna talk about it T-BAR, I feel for you. You’re new to the business, you’re greener than goose sh*t, you’ve really not accomplished anything yet. I know you will, I believe you have potential. And I’m not blaming you for the RETRIBUTION storyline. I’m not blaming the writing team. I’m certainly not blaming one of my best friends Bruce Prichard. But it’s a f'ked up story. It just is. Could you possibly screw up an invasion storyline anymore in such a short period of time? You can’t blame the talent. They’re doing the best they can and this is a great opportunity for you T-Bone or T-BAR or T-Rex, whoever you are. I get it. It’s not your fault. I’m not criticizing you. It is what it is.” (h/t 411mania.com)

RETRIBUTION in WWE

Since August, RETRIBUTION has been causing chaos all over WWE. At first, the group appeared on both wrecking havoc on equipment and personnel. But for the past month, RETRIBUTION has become a RAW exclusive faction. In the past few weeks of WWE RAW, The Hurt Business has stood up to RETRIBUTION and has tried to put a stop to their madness. Reports suggest that the two groups will clash at Survivor Series.