Eric Bischoff called a sell-out by fan after recent SmackDown appearance 

Eric Bischoff has been met with criticism from a section of the WWE universe after recently appearing on SmackDown this past Friday.

Best known for his time as the executive producer for WCW in the late 1990s, Bischoff also had a stint in Vince McMahon's WWE. He spent three years as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw from 2002 to 2005.

The WWE Hall of Famer's recent showing on the blue brand has not gone unnoticed by some still bitter fans, with the WWE Hall of Famer taking to Twitter to respond to critics of his appearance.

Given Bischoff's outspoken history, his reaction on Twitter is not surprising to fans who have seen him speak his mind and confront criticism for well over twenty years.

What did Eric Bischoff do on SmackDown this week?

Eric Bischoff's appearance on WWE's Blue Brand this past friday was an educational one for Adam Pearce. In a backstage segment, the former WCW executive came to Pearce's aid with some very helpful leadership tactics.

Bischoff said "The pessimist complains about the wind.The optimist expects it to change.The realist adjusts the sails."

After these words of wisdom, Sonya Deville came into the fray, with Pearce telling her that her recent actions went too far. He went on to say that her motivations to push Naomi were affecting her leadership ability as an official.

This led to Pearce making a match for next week between Deville and the former SmackDown women's champion. In what has been a difficult time for Pearce to be in charge of Friday's weekly action, Bischoff was there to help steady the ship.

It was refreshing to see Bischoff back on weekly WWE programming, and given that we are on the road to WrestleMania, one can expect more surprises like this along the way.

