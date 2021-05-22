"We're never going to get along" - Eric Bischoff on his relationship with WWE icon

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has opened up about his relationship with Bret Hart and how it may never be mended.

Eric Bischoff and Bret Hart were a part of WCW in the 90s, and the two have not seen eye-to-eye, with the latter alleging that Bischoff killed his career after he joined the promotion.

On After 83 Weeks, the former RAW GM discussed his relationship with Hart. Bischoff wished that the two could "break bread" and call a truce on their real-life rivalry.

"I respect Bret. We're never going to get along, we're never going to sit down and break bread - unfortunately. I would. I have nothing against Bret. I like Bret. There's things that Bret says and does that I wish he wouldn't say and do, but that's Bret. If he was swinging through Cody (Wyoming) and called me and said, 'Hey, let's go have a beer,' I'd be excited about that," said Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff said that he would only give it back to someone if they said things about him.

Bret Hart on Eric Bischoff

On this day, 23 years ago, Bret Hart made his #WCW debut on Monday Nitro!



J.J. Dillion revealed Hart would be the special guest referee between Eric Bischoff and Larry Zybyszko at #Starrcade. #83Weeks pic.twitter.com/QgenkE2wxQ — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) December 15, 2020

Hart has been very critical of Bischoff, who was the head of WCW in the 90s. He has called the latter a "maggot" in the past and stated that the Hall of Famer had "zero ideas for wrestling".

"Eric Bischoff is an idiot. Total, complete idiot. Maybe the single stupidest idiot that ever got into wrestling. I could sit here for too long and talk about all the stupid things... a guy who never came through on anything he said," said Bret Hart. (H/T Wrestling News Plus)

Bischoff has brushed off Bret Hart's criticisms, calling him a "negative" person who can't have a conversation without burying, criticizing or blaming someone.

I know my comments at times can be unpopular or, at the very least, spark debate in the wrestling world, but it's become apparent to me that someone is saying I did an interview with them recently but using old quotes of mine from way back. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 14, 2021

