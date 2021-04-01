"Probably one of the most intelligent people" - Eric Bischoff on fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff has revealed which WWE legend he feels is "one of the most intelligent people" he's had a conversation with. Bischoff said that 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane is a smart and well-read person.

Glenn Jacobs, who goes by the ring name Kane, is one of the few wrestlers who is presently actively involved in politics. Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County after being elected to the position in 2018. He recently revealed that he will contest for the position once again.

In a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his fellow 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee and revealed a little bit more about The Big Red Machine. Bischoff said he realized that Kane was a knowledgeable individual during a promotional tour that both of them were on.

“We were both in a town somewhere in Ohio, I think. And we’re promoting something, obviously a WWE event. We started talking history, and politics, and books. And I realised that Glenn Jacobs was probably one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever engaged in a conversation with. He is a very, very well-read, very knowledgeable individual,” said Eric Bischoff. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Eric Bischoff spoke about the mutual interests that he and Kane have, which he discovered during the promotional tour. He also revealed that the former WWE Champion gave him a book to read.

Eric Bischoff, Kane, and the rest of the WWE HOF Class of 2021

Eric Bischoff and Kane are two of the five superstars who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this week.

The Great Khali, former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam, and two-time WWE Women's titleholder Molly Holly are the other three who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

Things you love to see: Rob Van Dam in the WWE Hall of Fame #MrMondayNight pic.twitter.com/DrJfqucene — Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) March 29, 2021