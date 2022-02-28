"I don’t get the feeling that she digs it" - WWE legend says Ronda Rousey is unhappy in her current role

Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble and is now slated to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Eric Bischoff briefly commented on the SmackDown Women's Championship feud and felt that Ronda Rousey was not enjoying being a babyface.

The WWE Hall of Famer provided his views on Ronda Rousey's work on his "83 Weeks" podcast and stated that Rousey was not an actress and looked uncomfortable during her recent TV appearances.

Bischoff has gotten the impression that the former RAW Women's Champion is not too invested in her current on-screen role.

"I'm looking at her in the ring, and she's not an actress," Eric Bischoff said. "So what you see is really what you get in terms of the way she carries herself. She's not trying to be anything else. She doesn't have the ability to be, so she's very raw in that sense. When I'm watching her, I'm looking at somebody that is just not happy to be in the role she's in. She's doing it, and probably for a very good reason. But I don't get the feeling that she digs it. I really don't." Eric stated.

Eric Bischoff says having Ronda Rousey on TV every week is hurting her drawing power

Ronda Rousey has appeared regularly on WWE programming since her return at the Rumble, and Eric Bischoff explained why WWE was making a big mistake by booking her every week.

The former UFC Champion is a mainstream attraction, and Bischoff stated that Rousey would stop being a draw if she gets overused on RAW and SmackDown.

"So I wouldn't change too much to accommodate her presence because I wouldn't bank on it," Bischoff continued. "I don't think she's gonna be a draw if she's gonna be an everyday thing. If we're gonna see her every Monday night or every Friday, her stock is going to go down real fast. Why would you sacrifice a quality heel in Charlotte for someone who may or may not be around, and if she does stick around, her stock is going to drop precipitously." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Rousey kicked off the most recent episode of SmackDown and received a lot of criticism for her promos.

However, a WWE veteran came to her defense and sent a message to all fans unimpressed by Ronda's microphone skills. You can read more on that here.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh