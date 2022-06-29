Eric Bischoff says top WWE star will be a bigger name in two years 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff predicts that Kevin Owens will be a more prominent star in the company in two years than he is now.

The Prizefighter has been a part of WWE for eight years, first featuring on NXT before moving to the main roster, where he debuted against John Cena. Owens is a former Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and three-time United States Champion.

Bischoff, on his Strictly Business podcast, stated that Owens has worked well with the company to elevate his character. He feels that the former Universal Champion will be a bigger name in the next couple of years.

“They [WWE and Owens] together have done an amazing job of elevating Kevin Owens to a point where he’s gonna be a much bigger name in WWE two years from now than he is now. And he’s already a big name," said Bischoff. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana It's wild to me that almost everyone forgot about Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens. One of the best WrestleMania 38 matches and Steve Austin's first match in 19 years. It's wild to me that almost everyone forgot about Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens. One of the best WrestleMania 38 matches and Steve Austin's first match in 19 years. https://t.co/sNf0QnJNsA

Bischoff said that he had a good relationship with Owens when he worked with him back in 2019 when he was the executive director of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens has featured prominently in WWE in 2022

The Prizefighter has been a constant fixture on RAW this year and has also been in a few high-profile matches. The superstar main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in a singles match.

Owens berated Austin for a few weeks, which resulted in The Texas Rattlesnake returning to the company and lacing up the wrestling boots for one last time.

Kevin @FightOwensFight I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.



Leave me alone. I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.Leave me alone.

Since The Show of Shows, Owens has been in a feud with Ezekiel, who claims to be the brother of Elias. Meanwhile, KO believes that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person.

He was supposed to face Ezekiel this past week on RAW, with the winner being added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the match was rescheduled. Reports have since suggested that he could still be involved in the premium live event.

It remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens will make it to the Money in the Bank match and if he will come out victorious.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far