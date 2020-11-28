Eric Bischoff shares major detail about upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic 

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff talked about the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic on a recent episode of his After 83 Weeks podcast. The movie which will have Australian actor Chris Hemsworth portraying the role of The Hulkster has been in the works for a long time.

Bischoff who has a long history with Hogan since their time together in WCW will also be serving as one of the executive producers on the movie along with Hogan. The former president of WCW shared some important details regarding the biopic.

Bischoff said that there has been no official statement about the movie as of yet and thought that the press got to know about it possibly through Chris Hemsworth. He added that the movie is "not a done deal" and is still in development.

The project is still technically in development, meaning it's not scheduled for production. There's no casting going on. There's no scheduling going on. It's still in, I would say, the late stages of development. So, it's not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. I wish it was, because I'd be out looking for a new truck. But it's not.

Bischoff also explained how hard it was to get hold of a major Hollywood star like Hemsworth to play the role of Hogan who has become famous for portraying the Marvel superhero character Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Bischoff felt that it became easier for them to lure in a top-level actor because they already secured a top-level director in Todd Phillips and scriptwriter Scott Silver.

Eric Bischoff on COVID-19 hampering their plans

It is no secret that the COVID-19 is still a global threat and Eric Bischoff explained how difficult it is for them to shoot sequences amidst the pandemic. Bischoff explained that the absence of a crowd is the biggest holdup for them at the moment.

The biggest holdup right now, folks, is COVID. This is a big movie, by the way. It's a wrestling-based movie. So, guess what you need to have in a wrestling-based movie—a crowd! Where are you going to do that? You can't even have ten people at your house for Thanksgiving right now.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that until they can figure out how to get hold of a major crowd, the movie project will continue to be in its nascent stage. Eric Bischoff, however, do believes that the biopic will come out soon.