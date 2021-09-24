Eric Bischoff Speculates on WWE's reaction to AEW: Grand Slam 

Eric Bischoff has revealed how he thinks WWE would've reacted to AEW: Grand Slam.

Eric Bischoff is one of the few people in is world who has a serious claim to truly knowing the inner mechanism of Vince McMahon's mind, and his thinking process. As both a former opponent and then close employee, Eric Bischoff has seen Vince McMahon and WWE perform at their best and worst. In addition,he has both seen the warmth of McMahon and well as his wrath.

Following one of the most important nights in AEW history, Dynamite's Special Grand Slam episode, Eric Bischoff, took to Twitter to give his take on how WWE may respond to such a strong show.

In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. Shit got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride!

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. Shit got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride! In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. Shit got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride!

As the author of the book Controversity Creates Cash, Bischoff knows what it takes to get under McMahon's skin and how he reacts when he feels WWE is under attack. Throughout the Monday Night Wars of the 90s, Eric Bishcoff battled McMahon for ratings superiority when he was a top executive at WCW.

Now, over 20 years later, WWE finds itself in another fight, this time with Tony Khan and AEW. And while WWE continues to produce slightly stronger ratings, AEW's sudden surge in popularity could be a serious challenge for the pro wrestling juggernaut

Eric Bischoff claims that AEW is "serious competition" for WWE

Earlier this month, he made comments about AEW's recent success and how he felt they compared to WWE. More importantly, if WWE needs to worry about the up and coming promotion

In an episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff detailed the meaning of legitimate competition. The WWE Hall of Famer noted how important it is to consider market share when discussing AEW's growth.

“AEW is definitely closing the gap, they’re growing, their audience is growing," Bischoff said. "If that trend continues, I think my quote was they’re going to be legitimate competition. I’m not sure I said anything about closing the gap, although, I didn’t write the headline."

He would continue to say that AEW is becoming legitimate competition for WWE when it comes to market share.

"I think what I was referring to is AEW is on their way to becoming legitimate competition," Bischoff continued. "When I say legitimate competition, I’m talking about for market share, not for online hype and peripheral news headlines because 90% of that is bullsh** anyway."

Also Read

Do you think that WWE are going to up their game in response? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Daniel Wood