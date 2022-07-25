"Psychologically damaged individuals" - Eric Bischoff takes a dig at wrestling fans (Exclusive)

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently took a dig at wrestling fans.

Bischoff was associated with WWE from 2002 to 2007 and was often portrayed as a heel. Before signing with the promotion, Eric Bischoff played a crucial part in the development of WCW (Executive Producer and Senior Vice President) and Monday Night Wars. He is also credited with putting together the iconic stable nWo.

In a recent exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer spoke about the categories of wrestling fans. He added how some of them hate the industry just to get reactions from the internet.

"You have the haters, the people who just love to hate, cause they love to get a reaction on the internet because there's emotionally stunted psychologically damaged individuals and that's the only way they get a s****y is by participating in that kinda, you know, dirtsheet universe gaga and they're particularly haters because that's how you get a response." (4:20 - 4:42)

Eric Bischoff highlighted how he got pulled back into the wrestling industry

The former RAW general manager also had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. The author of Controversy Creates Cash has another book to be out soon titled Grateful.

In the same interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Eric Bischoff recalled how he got back into the wrestling industry despite his attempts to stay away.

"WWE is the biggest stage on the planet, I performed there, I think I did well, I got to work with some amazing people that I've never worked with before. It was all good! And now I'm sailing off to some new stuff, wrestling's in my rear view mirror and I got a happy face about it, it's all good, and then shh... I'm back in the wrestling business again." (10:22 - 10:44)

Old School Jason @Shoryuken91 Eric Bischoff is here tonight to lure SmackDown talent over to Raw. Eric Bischoff is here tonight to lure SmackDown talent over to Raw. https://t.co/4YInFgbuW5

Bischoff made sporadic appearances on WWE television following his departure. However, he has kept up with the product and is often brashly vocal about what's happening in the pro wrestling industry today. Would you like to see him back as an authority figure? Sound off in the comments below.

Pre-order Eric Bischoff's upcoming book here: Bischoffbook.com.

Starrcast V with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling live on-stage and more streaming on FITE July 29-31st: starrcast.com.

Ric Flair's Last Match Supercard of Action streams on Sunday, July 31st, from Nashville. Stream it on FITE: RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

