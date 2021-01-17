Eric Bischoff doesn't think he'll enter the WWE Hall of Fame for a variety of reasons (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling had the honor and privilege of catching up with Eric Bischoff, the host of the 83 Weeks Podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During the course of the conversation, the question of Eric Bischoff possibly entering the WWE Hall of Fame and possible inductors for the same was brought up.

The former RAW General Manager believes that he may never go into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, if he did, Eric Bischoff would ideally want Hulk Hogan to induct him.

You can check out the conversation by clicking on the link shared right below:

Eric Bischoff believes that he may not be a future candidate for the WWE Hall of Fame, and it's not something he actively thinks about:

It's funny. It's almost like clockwork. I start getting those questions every year by around January. I don't think about it. Honestly, I don't. The only time the thought forms in my mind is when I have to answer a question like this. First of all, to be honest, I don't think it's going to happen for a variety of reasons.

In an interview with SK Wrestling's @rdore2000, @EBischoff discussed how #AEW has to be careful about how they go about setting up a new TV show.https://t.co/OuPAIcPGrF — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 15, 2021

Who could potentially induct Eric Bischoff into the WWE Hall of Fame?

But if he did enter the WWE Hall of Fame, Eric Bischoff would want Hulk Hogan to induct him into the prestigious league:

Advertisement

Secondly, I don't know. I haven't given it any thought. Maybe Hulk Hogan. Who knows?

In this SK Wrestling exclusive with @rdore2000, @EBischoff revealed what would have happened if Vince McMahon actually accepted his challenge for a fight during the Monday Night Wars. https://t.co/jMv3wn0hU1 — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 17, 2021

It must be noted that Eric Bischoff has been a part of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in the past when he inducted DDP into the class of 2017.

You can check out Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.