Eric Bischoff urges WWE to remove top star from TV

Eric Bischoff recently shared his opinion on why WWE must take a top star off TV. The WCW legend strongly believes that they must remove Austin Theory from its programming until the company finds something concrete for him to do.

It's no secret Theory was heavily pushed until last year, so much as he was also made to successfully defend his United States Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, the experiment wasn't very successful, as Austin Theory struggled to connect with viewers. He's currently aligned with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why WWE should not feature Austin Theory unless they had something good for him to do.

Bischoff urged the promotion to try out different characters and gimmicks while having him off TV to understand what suits the 26-year-old star best. He also believes fans weren't very keen on seeing Theory in his current avatar.

"I'd probably take him off the air until I figured out what I really wanted to do with him, even if it took a couple of months of character work and exploration and trying different things and bring him back. Because the audience is still kind of resisting him just a bit," said Bischoff. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has removed a major move from his arsenal

A few days back, in an interview, Austin Theory explained what prompted him to eliminate the Spanish Fly from his arsenal.

Theory recalled his match against Carmelo Hayes on the January 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was called off midway after the two had a scary landing while attempting the Spanish Fly. He added that owing to the risk factor involved, he has retired the maneuver.

"So many factors but luckily as we came down, for some reason, I let go to catch myself and I turned my head all the way to the left and when we landed, just the back of his head hit my face pretty hard. When we were laying there, I was fine. I didn't feel like rocked or you know lost or that feeling of what's going on. I felt fine but at the same time too you know that's such a scary moment. Especially when you're out there and something goes wrong and doesn't feel right and then seeing the video footage back, myself upside down literally on the top of my head. Wow. Like very grateful for that and that move is retired for Austin Theory."

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, there have been teases of Theory taking on Pat McAfee at the show. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming days.

