Eric Bischoff thinks only three WWE legends are on The Undertaker's level (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff believes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Steve Austin are the only three WWE legends whose careers can be compared to The Undertaker.

WWE announced last week that the iconic superstar will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1 in his home state of Texas. The 56-year-old retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 34 years in the wrestling business.

Bischoff, a 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, is a panelist in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Speaking to Riju Dasgupta, the former WCW executive placed The Undertaker’s name in an elite group of wrestling icons.

“I think anybody that says they’re surprised is kidding themselves," said Bischoff. "I think we all knew it was going to happen. It was just a question of when. I don’t think anybody in this industry, outside of perhaps Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, have had the career that Undertaker’s had. I would throw Ric Flair in that group as well.” [0:00-0:22]

Eric Bischoff expected The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction this year

The Undertaker was born in Houston, Texas and currently resides in Austin, Texas. Due to these connections, WWE's announcement that The Phenom will join this year’s Hall of Fame in Dallas has been expected for months.

Eric Bischoff added that he cannot think of anyone more worthy of a 2022 Hall of Fame induction than the four-time WWE Champion.

“If anybody deserves – if that’s a fair word to use – to be in the Hall of Fame, certainly The Undertaker would be at the top of that list," Bischoff added. "He’s been a mainstay in WWE for so long, and really been at the top of the wrestling industry for so long. I’m very happy for him and very happy for his fans as well.” [0:24-0:52]

