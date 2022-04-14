Eric Young creates a dream stable to take on Violent By Design (Exclusive)

Eric Young has led Violent by Design to great heights in IMPACT Wrestling.

Ahead of IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view, Young sat down with John Scott of Sportskeeda at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London to talk about a variety of subjects. When asked to create a stable in the promotion to go to war with Violent by Design, Young picked out a notable group.

"I would try to put together a group of the best babyfaces," Eric Young said. "Josh Alexander is a type that you can put in as a leader. That's another person who I've never shared a ring with, and I'm looking forward to having that opportunity. Tag team-wise, maybe you put Motor City Machine Guns in. I've definitely wrestled those guys a bunch, but they are amazing. They have changed the landscape of tag team wrestling for sure. So that would be the tag team."

Eric Young believes there is no single way to be trained as a professional wrestler

In addition to Josh Alexander and The Motor City Machine Guns, Young also picked Madman Fulton to fill out the group as the powerhouse. Someone who EY is quite familiar with from his days in WWE NXT.

"For a powerhouse guy, a bigger guy...maybe Sawyer Fulton. Fulton is a guy who I was tight with in NXT," Eric Young said. "He was the original big guy in the group Sanity. But he was removed because of injury. He tore his bicep, his pec. It sucked for him. But I think in the end, for his wrestling career, it was the best thing that ever happened to him."

Young stated that he encouraged Fulton to keep improving and working hard.

"I think if you asked him, he would say that. He got released, and I called him and said if I can help you in any way, just let me know. [I told him] just work as much as you can and gain experience and ignore everything that you learned there. Because they're teaching you from their way, that's not the right way. There is no one way; it's art. It's subjective." (Timestamp: 17:53 - 19:34)

All roads now lead to the annual Rebellion pay-per-view, set for Saturday April 23 and live on FITE.tv. The main event features World Champion Moose putting the gold on the line against Josh Alexander. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering and/or Deaner) will also be defending their World Tag Team Championships.

