Former WWE Superstar talks about Triple H's health scare

Following Triple H's health scare, Eric Young commented he's sure the veteran is doing fine.

In September 2021, The Game suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undetected genetic condition. While detailing the same, he officially announced his retirement from active wrestling in March 2022 during an ESPN interview with Stephen A. Smith.

Former NXT star Eric Young spoke about the health scare while guesting at Wrestling Epicenter. Here, he said about how The King of Kings won't be talking about it and hopes he can still get back in the mix:

"He's old school, man. He won't talk about it. He says, 'I'm fine.' I'm sure he's doing fine. It would be cool for him to get back in the mix of it again." (H/T: Wrestling Epicenter)

Hunter appeared at WrestleMania 38 to officially announce his retirement, opening Night 2 by leaving his in-ring gear and throwing up the legendary 'too sweet' gesture.

Eric Young on Triple H's involvement in his NXT run

During the same guesting, the former NXT star recalled his time in WWE. While speaking about his experience, he mentioned how Triple H helped him with Sanity:

"I loved working with Triple H. He and I became very close. A lot of what you saw with SANITY were my ideas and his ideas. It was a very close collaboration. We grew SANITY into one of the top acts in the company. Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year. We were a huge part of every show we were on! We were on every Takeover. I'm very proud of that."

While the former world champion is retired from in-ring competition, he's still busy backstage as WWE's Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development and an Executive Producer in NXT.

