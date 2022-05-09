"I felt like it was time to take a swing and try something different" - Eric Young discusses the reason he moved to WWE

Eric Young revealed that he moved to WWE to try his hand in a new system following a successful run with Impact Wrestling .

After he joined the global juggernaut in 2016, the Canadian star became a member of the NXT roster. In the highlight of his run, he became the leader of SAnitY — a stable that found popularity. Young was eventually released in April 2020.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, the former NXT star stated how that always wanted to work in WWE. However, the appeal of being an underdog got the better of him when Impact came along. He eventually wanted something different after a lengthy stint with the company:

"As a child, I always wanted to work for WWE, WWF. TNA didn't exist back then. Obviously, when it began in 2002, I was very interested in going there (Impact) and when I got there in 2004, 2005, the roster was loaded with all these mega talented people, everyone was motivated, and wanting to be part of that underdog kind of thing and being a part of something that was growing was very appealing. But, I felt like it was time to take a swing (in 2016) and try something different." [H/T to Wrestling Epicenter]

After his release, Eric Young returned to Impact Wrestling where he is still active up to this day.

Eric Young talks about a potential WWE return

During his time with WWE, The Merchant of Mayhem was joined by Nikki A.S.H, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain in SAnitY.

While in NXT, Young and Wolfe captured the NXT Tag Team titles before the stable moved to SmackDown in 2018. Before his release in 2020, the Canadian star a singles competitor on the RAW brand.

Speaking with Lucas Charpiot for VL Media, the current Impact wrestler revealed that WWE would not be interested in bringing him back:

"But, I don’t think they want to have me back though. This is unfortunately the truth. Besides, my price would be too high, they wouldn’t be able to afford it"

Young is still clearly making a name for himself in whatever promotion he is in. And with both parties disinterested in each other, it looks like another WWE run isn't on the cards for the time being.

Edited by Anirudh