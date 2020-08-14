The WWE released Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan in April during the COVID-19 budget cuts. Before he was let go, he was paired with Daniel Bryan, with whom he won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. As Daniel Bryan's right-hand man, Erick Rowan took out anyone who stood in Bryan's way and that included Roman Reigns.

Towards the end of his run in WWE, Erick Redbeard was involved in a storyline including Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was attacked backstage, and Erick Redbeard was the primary suspect after Buddy Murphy's testimony.

Daniel Bryan tried helping Erick Rowan from the start, but later Rowan turned on Bryan revealing that he was the attacker. Daniel Bryan was against Rowan attacking Roman Reigns from the get-go and was hoping that Erick Rowan wasn't lying to him.

Erick Rowan's attack on Roman Reigns led to a No Disqualification Match between the two at Night Of Champions. Erick Rowan walked out of the PPV victorious, after a returning Luke Harper aided him.

At Hell In A Cell, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper teamed up to face the team of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Reigns and Bryan won the match that night.

Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan reveals original plan for Roman Reigns' attacker

Erick Redbeard was the guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda LIVE. On the show, the former WWE Superstar answered fans' questions regarding whether WWE contacted him for the Wyatt Swamp Fight and the original plan for the contents of his cage.

During the session, when asked about his storyline with Roman Reigns and the attacker, Erick Redbeard said;

"Originally it wasn't supposed to be me. It just kept getting extending every week. Like that cage. So yeah, it wasn't supposed to be initially."

After the Roman Reigns storyline, Erick Redbeard moved on to carrying a cage with him to ringside. When the WWE Universe got curious about the cage's contents, Erick Redbeard revealed a huge spider in the cage.

