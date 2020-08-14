Before being let go by WWE in April, Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan used to carry a cage with him to ringside. Many WWE fans wanted to know what was in the cage and Erick Redbeard finally killed their suspense when he revealed a spider in the cage.

Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan on original plans for the cage

Erick Redbeard was on Sportskeeda LIVE a few hours ago. On the show he discussed what the original plan for the cage was. Erick Rowan also spoke about WWE contacting him for the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

"The draft happened so they put me to RAW and everyone else was on SmackDown. So I had my first match on RAW against Seth and it was a false count anywhere match and they left me strong in that match. Then I was sent up to the UK and I was informed I was carrying a cage, I asked what's in it and I was told you'll find out."

When asked whether it was originally pitched to him as a spider in the cage, Erick Rowan said that it wasn't.

No no. Originally it was pitched that it would be a rodent or a rat and it was going to be killed by the babyface Champion to show that I had cared about something and that babyface turned heel, so that didn't work. Well ok, then I asked them what is it now, then they just kept extending it, extending it and extending it."

Erick Redbeard later stated what his idea for the contents of the cage were.

"I had over the top ideas about it. One was this actress in American Horror Story, the smallest woman of all time. She was an American Horror Story freakshow. One idea was to build a slightly larger cage and when unveiled it would be this slightly smaller woman. me and her would be friends and I would be protecting her from the atrocities of the outside world by locking her in the cage."

Please credit Sportskeeda if the above quote is used. Also, please embed the video with our interview with Erick Redbeard.