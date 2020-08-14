Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Sportskeeda Wrestling during an Instagram live session. On the Instagram live, he was asked about a number of things and talked about the original plans that WWE had for Sister Abigail, his reaction when he lost to The Rock in a matter of six seconds, the original plan for the spider storyline, and a lot more. Erick Rowan also talked about his first impression of Braun Strowman and how he was worried at first that Braun Strowman had replaced him in the Wyatt Family.

Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan on WWE putting Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Family

During the interview, Erick Rowan talked about how he was first introduced to Braun Strowman.

At the time, Erick Rowan was out of the ring and at home recovering from an injury that he had suffered. That was when he was seeing WWE on the television and Braun Strowman came out to the ring with The Wyatt Family, wearing a sheep mask. Erick Rowan confessed that he was worried that WWE had replaced him in The Wyatt Family with Braun Strowman. Thankfully, that was not the case and they would all work together for some time on WWE television.

"Another thing where I went down with an injury. I'm at home and all of a sudden I see another guy with a lamb mask come on the television. I'm like, "Okay! Are they replacing me or what's going on?" Because you're sitting at home and you don't know. I think Brodie had given me a heads up that this guy is going to come out. Yeah.

Erick Rowan went on to criticize WWE's decision to give Braun Strowman a black mask and the issues that came during entrances as a result of the black sheep mask.

As far as the mask goes, I'm not sure why they had another guy do it. I was always not a fan of the black mask, only because it merges into the background while making the entrance. You can go back and see the entrances. You can't see Braun's face at all because he disappears because there's no contrasting colour. I remember they pitched me to change to the black mask, but I said no. But they got their wish, and they got their black mask. That's how I was introduced to Braun. Sitting at home, that's funny."

