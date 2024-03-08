Erick Rowan announces appearance at upcoming wrestling show

Former WWE star Erick Rowan has shared some news ahead of an upcoming wrestling event.

After a nine-year tenure with WWE, Rowan was released in April 2020. Since then, he has been actively wrestling on the independent circuit under the name Erick Redbeard. During this period, he has also made a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

The 42-year-old star has recently provided an update, announcing his presence at the upcoming Paradise City Wrestling (PCW) event in Montgomery. He expressed his excitement for a special meet and greet with the fans during the event.

"I’ll be attending PCW wrestling this Saturday In Montgomery, MN at the Revival On Main for a special meet and greet and to cheer on my friend Mitch Paradise! Get your tickets at http://RUSTICFARMERONMAIN.COM. See you there Doors 530 Belltime 7pm," Erick wrote.

Former WWE star Erick Rowan felt humiliated after loss to The Rock at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 32, The Rock made a sensational return. However, his comeback was interrupted by The Wyatt Family. Engaging in a back-and-forth segment with them, The Rock eventually issued a challenge to any member of the group for a match. Erick Rowan accepted the challenge, but, unfortunately, he fell victim to The Rock Bottom and suffered a quick defeat in just six seconds.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rowan discussed how he was selected to face The Rock. He explained that, at that time, Braun Strowman couldn't be beaten, and WWE aimed to protect Bray Wyatt. Hence, it came down to him and Luke Harper to determine who would take the quickest pin.

While Rowan acknowledged the personal honor, he also admitted that it was a humiliating experience for him as Erick Rowan.

"Well, it was a short one. I don't know why you gotta remind me of this. Because Braun couldn't be beat, they had to protect Windham and Jon had just suffered a torn patella. So it would have been paper rock scissors between me and Jon taking the quickest pin. So yeah, I just happened to win the short straw on that one. As Joseph Ruud Yes, it was an honour. As Erick Rowan, that was humiliating," Erick said.

With The Rock now back in WWE, it appears that he is gearing up for his first match since WrestleMania 32. He has challenged the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against him and Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows.

Would you like to see Erick Rowan back in WWE? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

