Erick Rowan breaks silence after The Wyatt Sicks return to WWE SmackDown

Erick Rowan, a former member of The Wyatt Family and a key part of The Wyatt Sicks, took to Instagram after the faction’s explosive return on SmackDown. He shared a picture of the entire Wyatt Sicks group standing together with a birthday cake and candle in front, in memory of the late Bray Wyatt, whose birthday was the day before.
Bray Wyatt passed away almost two years ago, but his legacy endures. It was a bittersweet moment, as the legend of Bray Wyatt continues to live through his brother, Bo Dallas, and The Wyatt Sicks, of whom Bray is the sixth eternal member.
The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return to WWE. The last time we saw them, they were feuding The Final Testament and The Miz. They had an eight-man tag team match in the main event of an episode of Monday Night Raw.
After losing that contest, they were written off of television. After nearly a half a year away, with endless speculation and rumors about a potential return date, the faction, led by Bo Dallas, appeared in the main event of the May 23, 2025, episode of SmackDown, wreaking havoc on everyone in the process.
The Wyatt Sicks pledge no Allegiance to babyfaces or heels
The main event of Friday Night SmackDown promised to be a hard-hitting affair as the latest SmackDown sensation and up-and-coming team Fraxiom faced The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
As the match was drawing closer to its end, it seemed The Street Profits were about to secure victory. Suddenly, the lights went out. The Wyatt Sicks appeared, standing in the middle of the ring. Who were they targeting? Everyone.
There were already plenty of shenanigans in the closing moments of the match, with DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns fighting at ringside. But The Wyatt Sicks didn’t choose sides based on baby faces or heels. They attacked everyone. Rowan played his part in the assault, using his raw strength to dismantle both The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.
After taking out everyone, The Wyatt Sicks took their signature position in the center of the ring. Their music played in the background as SmackDown ended in an incredible spectacle. It will be interesting to see who the faction targets in the upcoming weeks.