Erick Rowan claims he pitched a gimmick similar to The Fiend to WWE

The released Superstar's rejected idea seems to have been used for Bray Wyatt.

Erick Rowan admitted that it was frustrating to the see idea he pitched being adopted by others.

Erick Rowan was one of the many talents that were recently released from the WWE, and the former Wyatt Family member has finally stepped into the public spotlight to talk about his WWE stint.

Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick RedBeard, appeared on The Lewis Nicholls Show and revealed that he'd pitched a gimmick which was similar to Bray Wyatt's split personality character. He went on to reveal the details of the gimmick that he had planned.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion said that he is a big fan of split personalities and he digs characters of that nature. Erick Rowan pushed to have a split personality character for a long time in WWE, and he even had 20 different masks ready for the elaborate gimmick that he had envisioned for himself. However, WWE didn't put his plan in motion and ended up booking the Bludgeon Brothers angle.

"I'm obviously a huge fan of split personalities. I love that kind of character. I remember for the longest time; I pushed for myself to have a split personality with different masks. I had like 20 different masks. I remember I did a Talking Smack once where I tried a split personality character, and next thing I know, we're the Bludgeon Brothers, but yes, being a fan of that sort of thing like horror movies, it's cool to see them allow somebody to do that."

Erick Rowan's pitched gimmick was similar to Bray Wyatt's character

The White Sheep of Bray Wyatt's faction admitted that it was frustrating to see a pitched idea of his get used for another Superstar. He said that there were many ideas that don't get utilized in the WWE, but that was the unfortunate things about characters in the current phase of wrestling. Superstars can try and push their characters all they want, but in the end, WWE is a publicly-traded company, and they can't accept every gimmick idea.

"I mean yeah it's frustrating. Everyone has so many different ideas, and they're not being used. The ideas don't get used. You get told what you do, and it's the unfortunate thing about characters today, like not everybody has the same characters. Unfortunately, you can push and try to do what you can, but within the company, again, it's a publicly-traded company."H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

Erick Rowan created various YouTube videos during the process of him pitching the idea of having split personalities on TV. At the same time, Luke Harper, now known as Brodie Lee, also had ideas to go solo. WWE eventually got them back together as the Bludgeon Brothers. Erick Rowan also opened up about his tag team with Lee, his thoughts about the possibility of joining AEW, the infamous cage storyline and various other interesting topics during the interview.