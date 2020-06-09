Erick Rowan shares his honest opinions about the cage storyline following WWE release

Erick Rowan was one of the many Superstars who got released from the WWE.

Erick Rowan had no idea about the spider being the endgame of the cage storyline.

Erick Rowan's cage storyline ended with the revelation of a spider

Recently released WWE superstar Erick Rowan appeared on The Lewis Nicholls show, where he discussed a variety of topics, including the infamous cage storyline.

According to Erick Rowan, he had no idea about the conclusion of the bizarre storyline. As the angle gave him regular TV time, he tried to make the best of it, and continued doing his part despite not knowing its endgame.

The storyline was exciting at first, as the idea was to have an animal inside the cage, but it ended up being a mechanical spider, and the revelation did not set the world on fire. The spider was crushed by Drew McIntyre soon after, ending the storyline in the process.

"I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn't really be upset. I had the cage thing, whatever that was, but it kept me on television. Good or bad it kept me on. That's what I always say to people; good or bad, you try to make the best you can with it. Sometimes, you can make good out of it, but sometimes, the writing is the writing. I don't know what happened."

Erick Rowan always had something inside the cage

As Erick Rowan had no idea that the story would conclude with a spider in the cage, it was expected to stay empty. However, to keep things interesting during his appearances, Rowan always had something inside the cage.

He did so because even if someone peeked inside the cage, they would be able to make out a shape instead of finding the cage to be empty.

Out of all the other 'stupid' things, Erick Rowan even went through the process of making a stuffed animal to put inside the cage.

"I put stuff in there, just in case somebody peeked through. You never know if something is going to fall out. Nobody told me to do it, but I put stuff in there just in case. One time, I made a stuffed animal. Just stupid things so if someone looked through, there was a shape. I didn't know what was going to be in there."H/t Credit: Fightful

Erick Rowan now goes by the ring name Erick Redbeard following his WWE departure, and his WWE career, sadly, was not wholly unsuccessful. He was part of some big teams such as The Wyatt Family, Bludgeon Brothers and his team with a villainous Daniel Bryan. He won the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship on two occasions and the NXT Tag Team Championship once during his time in the company.