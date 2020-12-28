Erick Rowan pays a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee 

The sudden demise of Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, has led to several of his AEW and WWE colleagues, and other members of the wrestling industry, pay tribute to him.

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was the long-term tag team partner of Brodie Lee, first in the Wyatt Family and then as the Bludgeon Brothers. He has now sent his own heartfelt message after the passing of Brodie Lee.

“Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again. I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know. I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, “Goodbye Forever”, because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever. One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not, “Goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the otherside my brother. I LOVE YOU!”

Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan in WWE

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, signed with WWE in 2012. He debuted on NXT as the "first son" of the Wyatt Family. Later, Erick Rowan joined him and Bray Wyatt as the "second son" of the Wyatt Family. Brodie Lee won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Erick Rowan.

Brodie Lee and Rowan made their main roster debut together on RAW as part of the Wyatt Family. After a long stint with the faction, the two got repackaged as the Bludgeon Brothers and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34.