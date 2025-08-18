Ernest Miller Explains His Role in Goldberg's WWE Retirement Match Entrance (Exclusive)

Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, Ernest Miller addressed his unexpected appearance on the show.

Miller, also known as The Cat, worked for WCW from 1997 to 2001 before spending two years in WWE. The veteran wrestler was part of Goldberg's pre-match entourage at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also joined his long-time friend in the ring after the bout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Miller joked that he was not an official member of Goldberg's crew in Atlanta, Georgia:

"I just walked the man to the ring. I wasn't part of that [Goldberg's entourage]. We were going in the same direction. Listen, I'm not a snitch. I don't get here and tell people business. I was just walking that direction. We were going the same way. I was going to the bathroom, and he was going to the ring." [1:39–1:57]

Watch the video above to hear Miller's thoughts on Gunther defeating Goldberg via technical submission.

Ernest Miller praises Goldberg's final WWE match

Throughout his career, Goldberg's matches rarely lasted longer than a few minutes. Many expected the 58-year-old's last WWE encounter to follow a similar formula. However, the contest surprisingly surpassed the 14-minute mark.

Ernest Miller believes the match was one of the best of Goldberg's wrestling career:

"It was a lot of energy in there. It was like something big was about to happen the whole night. The whole night, man, people just buzzing around. Nobody knew what was going on, and then the last match, man, the match right there told a story. It was a great match. It was probably Bill Goldberg's best match ever. It wasn't just longer. It told a great story. The match and the storyline, it was a good match. These guys did a great job in there. Goldberg looked like he was 25 years old." [2:15–2:47]

Since facing Gunther, Goldberg has hinted that he could be tempted to step back into the ring if the right offer comes along.

Ernest Miller was speaking at TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out their Facebook page for more information about future events.

