  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • ESPN under fire for WWE deal; public statement issued

ESPN under fire for WWE deal; public statement issued

By JP David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:14 GMT
ESPN and WWE partnership. (Photo: WWE on X)
ESPN and WWE partnership. (Photo: WWE on X)

WWE and ESPN announced a multi-year partnership back in August, which began with Wrestlepalooza last month. However, the deal is currently under fire due to rumored low numbers, but the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment released a statement to address it.

Ad

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer analyzed the current numbers of the partnership that would lead to around $30 to $37.5 million in revenue for ESPN. It's well above the annual worth of what the network is paying annually, which is widely believed to be around $325 million per year.

The estimated loss for ESPN has been picked up by other non-wrestling news outlets, prompting the network to release a statement. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen provided the response on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Things are going well and we have started strong. We don't provide the viewership specifics, but things have been going well," the statement read.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

The next Premium Live Event on ESPN's new platform was Crown Jewel: Perth, which is considered a success by WWE. It will be interesting to see how it performed for the sports network. There's also one PLE left in the schedule, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, California.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth receives better grade from ESPN

While Wrestlepalooza was considered a successful PLE by the numbers, ESPN's Andreas Hale was critical of it and gave it a disappointing grade of C-. It was a shocking development since someone from the network was able to publish it.

Ad

Nevertheless, WWE had their hands full to improve the product for Crown Jewel: Perth earlier this month. The company made some changes and received a better grade of B from Hale.

"A show that stumbled out of the gates with a relatively tame street fight and a far too brief affair between women’s champions was rescued by an absolutely stellar match between Cena and Styles that put an excellent bookend to their rivalry. Rollins finally getting his comeuppance against Rhodes — by any means necessary — and the women’s tag match were both strong and anchored a memorable bounce back for WWE after a middling Wrestlepalooza," Hale wrote.

With Survivor Series: WarGames among the 'Big 4' Premium Live Events, the match card could be stacked.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications