WWE Crown Jewel 2025 - Star ratings for every match

WWE ventured out to Australia to put on a blockbuster event, and that's what happened with Crown Jewel. It was a great show, and every match on the card delivered.From stunning twists to all-time classics, Crown Jewel 2025 had it all. But what stood out most? It was a tough fight, especially with everything doing its job. So, with that in mind, here is every match from today's premium live event rated out of five.#1. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed - Australian Street FightRoman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (Image via WWE.com)Crown Jewel opened with a violent Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, picking up from where they left off at Clash in Paris. It was filled with creative weapon-related offense, including when The OTC smashed The Auzzilla with a cricket bat. The match truly got going after the run-ins began.Bron Breakker got involved as he and Reed powerbombed Reigns through the announce table. The Usos arrived next and had an explosive brawl with the Vision members, before the twist at the end. Jey Uso accidentally speared his Tribal Chief through a leaning table, allowing Bronson Reed to pick up the win with the Tsunami.This was a huge win for the Australian in his home country, while opening up some exciting storyline possibilities for Roman Reigns and The Usos. As a match, this was pretty fun. There was a lot of fan participation and some great spots. However, a lot of it was pretty standard, even if an overall solid effortRating: ***1/2#2. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton - Women's WWE Crown Jewel ChampionshipWomen's Crown Jewel Championship (Image via WWE.com)The two Women's Champions in WWE put on quite a show at Crown Jewel. Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton took some time to find their chemistry, but they ended up constructing a compelling and gritty contest. The Buff Barbie busted out some unique moves, including a gnarly Backbreaker and an Alabama Slam after a seamless counter.It was La Primera who picked up the victory, though. Vaquer hit an exhilarating Corkscrew Spiral Tap for the win, ending Stratton's 2025 winning streak. The competitiveness was on clear display as both women put on their working boots. With just the Crown Jewel Championship on the line, their match did lack a little fire and urgency that would've made it even better.Rating: ***3/4#3. John Cena vs. AJ Styles - WWE Crown Jewel 2025John Cena honors Bray Wyatt (Image via WWE.com)Two of the biggest wrestling legends on the WWE roster came face-to-face for one final time at Crown Jewel, and they did not disappoint at all. John Cena and AJ Styles delivered all their biggest hits from their iconic 2016 rivalry, as well as some from their respective biggest rivals.Cena paid tribute to The Miz, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and others, but wasn't able to put AJ away. He then kicked out of a Styles Clash, a Sweet Chin Music, and everything else The Phenomenal One threw at him. The finish saw John Cena hit a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by an Attitude Adjustment for the win.This match at Crown Jewel was a love letter to professional wrestling and all of the stars who helped Cena and Styles in their careers. The result was a fantastic contest that left the WWE fans on the edge of their seats. They didn't even leave the ring once. It came very close to reaching the level of their greatest matches ever.Rating: ****1/2#4. Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY vs. Kabuki WarriorsRhea Ripley (Image via WWE.com)Rhea Ripley came back home at Crown Jewel, teaming up with IYO SKY against the Kabuki Warriors. She was the biggest attraction of the match, but only properly got involved halfway through it. Asuka and Kairi Sane worked over IYO for almost two-thirds of the match.The Genius of the Sky had her moments, but things got crazy after Ripley took over. There were multiple close calls throughout the match, before all four women ended up flat on the mat. The end saw Sane sacrifice herself by pushing Asuka out of the way of a Big Boot, which proved to be their downfall.A Riptide and Over the Moonsault ended it, as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY picked up a big win at Crown Jewel. This was a great match, although it did feel like all four stars could take it up another level.Rating: ****#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins - Men's WWE Crown Jewel ChampionshipThe main event of Crown Jewel pitted two of WWE's top superstars against each other. Cody Rhodes faced Seth Rollins for the first time since their relationship evolved from enemies to allies, and back to enemies again. This was as good as their previous matches.Rollins countered a Disaster Kick with a beautiful Powerbomb to take control, before Rhodes came back firing. They further traded big moves, including the Cody Cutter and the Pedigree. The Visionary hit Cross Rhodes and multiple Stomps, but they weren't enough to win.He himself survived after somehow distracting himself with the Rolex gifted to him by Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins then hit an insane Coast-to-Coast Headbutt before suffering a Cross Rhodes from the top rope. Two unbelievable moves that somehow weren't enough to end the match.What did end the match was Rollins finally using his Rolex to deck Rhodes and following it up with two Stomps, including one from the top rope. What a battle this was, even if it went on a few minutes too long. Seth Rollins truly earned the Crown Jewel Championship with his stellar performance, while Cody Rhodes was at his best, too. They never miss against each other!Rating: ****1/2