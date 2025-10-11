Real reason why John Cena hit the RKO at WWE Crown Jewel

By Love Verma
Published Oct 11, 2025 15:39 GMT
Cena RKO AJ Styles at Crown Jewel! [Image credits: WWE on X]
Cena RKO AJ Styles at Crown Jewel! [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

John Cena and AJ Styles delivered a historic match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The Franchise Player defeated the Phenomenal One and emerged as the winner. Besides this, the bout witnessed many iconic moments and finishers of various stars.

Ad

Cena executed RKO on Styles in the match, but still, AJ managed to kick out. However, the real reason behind The Last Real Champion hitting Randy Orton's finisher is something different. During his recent heel turn, the 17-time World Champion locked horns with The Viper at WWE Backlash 2025. Here, The Cenation Leader defeated The Legend Killer after a distraction from R-Truth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, later, John Cena dropped his heel gimmick and admitted being a wrongdoer for his heel actions. So, it seems that hitting an RKO at Perth, Australia, premium live event is not only a tribute but an apology to the Apex Predator for the wrong actions of Cena during his villainous arc.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Besides hitting an RKO, Cena also connected Sister Abigail, Walls of Jericho, and other maneuvers to pay a tribute to all his former opponents.

Ad

What's next for John Cena after WWE Crown Jewel 2025

After defeating AJ Styles, Cena is already advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. For those who might not know, Survivor Series is set to take place on November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

With Cena being advertised for the show, it's clear he will compete in a match. As of writing, The Franchise Player is expected to lock horns with Dominik Mysterio on the show for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Cena might achieve a big feat at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025

In his entire career, the veteran star has almost every accolade on his side, but still, he has never won the Intercontinental Title. If Cena defeated the Dirty Dominik at Survivor Series, then the 17-time World Champion will become the Grand Slam Champion.

The fans of The Cenation Leader will surely be happy if this unfolds as Cena has already won the World Title this year. If he manages to become the Grand Slam Champion in the same year, he will indeed end his career on a high note.

Ad

Rest, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has instored for John Cena in this final run, especially when he is just a few dates away from lacing up boots from the squared circle.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications