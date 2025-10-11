Real reason why John Cena hit the RKO at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena and AJ Styles delivered a historic match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The Franchise Player defeated the Phenomenal One and emerged as the winner. Besides this, the bout witnessed many iconic moments and finishers of various stars.Cena executed RKO on Styles in the match, but still, AJ managed to kick out. However, the real reason behind The Last Real Champion hitting Randy Orton's finisher is something different. During his recent heel turn, the 17-time World Champion locked horns with The Viper at WWE Backlash 2025. Here, The Cenation Leader defeated The Legend Killer after a distraction from R-Truth.However, later, John Cena dropped his heel gimmick and admitted being a wrongdoer for his heel actions. So, it seems that hitting an RKO at Perth, Australia, premium live event is not only a tribute but an apology to the Apex Predator for the wrong actions of Cena during his villainous arc.Besides hitting an RKO, Cena also connected Sister Abigail, Walls of Jericho, and other maneuvers to pay a tribute to all his former opponents.What's next for John Cena after WWE Crown Jewel 2025After defeating AJ Styles, Cena is already advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. For those who might not know, Survivor Series is set to take place on November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.With Cena being advertised for the show, it's clear he will compete in a match. As of writing, The Franchise Player is expected to lock horns with Dominik Mysterio on the show for the Intercontinental Championship.Cena might achieve a big feat at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025In his entire career, the veteran star has almost every accolade on his side, but still, he has never won the Intercontinental Title. If Cena defeated the Dirty Dominik at Survivor Series, then the 17-time World Champion will become the Grand Slam Champion.The fans of The Cenation Leader will surely be happy if this unfolds as Cena has already won the World Title this year. If he manages to become the Grand Slam Champion in the same year, he will indeed end his career on a high note.WrestleSeek @WrestleSeekLINKSo we might be getting John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio for the IC Title. Grand Slam Cena 🔜Rest, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has instored for John Cena in this final run, especially when he is just a few dates away from lacing up boots from the squared circle.