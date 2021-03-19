Eugene reacts to Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame news

Former WWE Superstar Eugene has posted a reaction on Twitter following Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.

Nick Dinsmore is best known for his time on WWE's main roster as Eugene. The character was a mainstay on WWE RAW during 2004-07 and also wrestled a handful of matches on WWE SmackDown in his last year with the company. Eugene came up to the main roster soon after WrestleMania XX and portrayed the character of Eric Bischoff's nephew.

Eugene talked about Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and hinted that he would love to be the one to induct "Uncle Eric". Check out the tweet below:

Is it true that Eugene’s Uncle Eric ⁦@EBischoff⁩ will be inducted in the 2021 @WWE Hall of Fame? Congratulations Uncle Eric. Hmmmm...Which family member should induct him?! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Wg6ZSwGA4p — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) March 18, 2021

Eugene portrayed the role of Eric Bischoff's 'special' nephew in his early days

Eugene made his RAW debut on the April 5, 2004 edition of the red brand. Eric Bischoff soon placed him under the care of William Regal, who had returned to WWE TV around the same time. A storyline soon kicked off involving Eugene and Triple H. The two were at each other's throats by the time SummerSlam 2004 came around. Triple H defeated Eugene at The Biggest Party of the Summer and Eugene went back to being a mid-card act.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Eugene's only title win in WWE came when he teamed up with William Regal to defeat La Resistance for the World Tag Team titles in late 2004. Eugene was let go by WWE in September 2007. He wrestled for several other companies following his departure from WWE.

